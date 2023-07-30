New mural showcases the power of clay at Vernon Arts Centre

Sculptor Svetlana Shkuratova has created the new mural, The Power of Clay at the Vernon Community Arts Centre. (Contributed)Sculptor Svetlana Shkuratova has created the new mural, The Power of Clay at the Vernon Community Arts Centre. (Contributed)
The Vernon Community Arts Centre now has a new mural in their clay studio, called The Power of Clay. (Contributed)The Vernon Community Arts Centre now has a new mural in their clay studio, called The Power of Clay. (Contributed)

Clay quietly lays beneath many homes and businesses in Vernon, but it is a significant part of the foundation for the success of the Vernon Community Arts Centre and it’s bustling pottery studio.

A new mural within the walls of the centre, ‘The Power of Clay’, speaks to the importance of arts education, the process of creation and the value of a community arts space.

“Clay is an extraordinary artistic medium that has the power to transform people’s lives through tactile experience, social connectivity, profound knowledge sharing, collaboration and creativity,” said Svetlana Shkuratova, the creator of the mural.

“This mural is a celebration of this power of clay and of people who, bound together by it, have created an evolving community of pottery makers.”

Among the many stories the mural portrays is the journey of the sculptor, Shkuratova.

“The mural is a timeline of a journey that a potter makes here – from the first baby steps to confident strides of a ceramic artist or a production potter,” said Shkuratova.

“The maker starts with a lump of clay, giving it a spark of life, and the exciting process of learning begins. As the student gets more involved, different doors start to open, the doors leading to the experience and knowledge of previous generations of potters.”

The Community Arts Centre clay studio is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

More information can be found at vernonarts.ca.

READ MORE: Kal Rotary goes back to black

READ MORE: Overall crime decreased in Vernon last year but arson, assault with weapon rose

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Artart exhibit

Previous story
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Just Posted

Sculptor Svetlana Shkuratova has created the new mural, The Power of Clay at the Vernon Community Arts Centre. (Contributed)
New mural showcases the power of clay at Vernon Arts Centre

Kal Rotary’s dream auction, in its 39th year, will go back to black to raise fund for local initiatives. (Contributed)
Kal Rotary goes back to black

An Alberta businessman has been ordered to pay more than $500,000 by the Alberta Securities Commission, which found that the man fraudulently spent $807,000 of investors’ money on a house in Vernon, according to a decision published by the commission on July 14, 2023. (Pixabay.com)
Alberta fraudster reprimanded for using investors’ money to buy house in Vernon

Statistics Canada released its incident-based crime statistics Thursday, July 27, 2023, showing a 2.88 decrease in total violations in Vernon last year compared to 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Overall crime decreased in Vernon last year but arson, assault with weapon rose