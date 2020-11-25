New Okanagan Indian Band primary care clinic now accepting patients

The clinic is giving OKIB members access to doctors and nurses on reserve

A new primary care clinic on Okanagan Indian Band land is now accepting patients.

Located at the OKIB Health Centre off Head of the Lake Road, the clinic aims to provide OKIB members with easier access to culturally safe care. The clinic has a doctor on reserve Tuesdays and Thursdays, and is open by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those days.

“The clinic is now open to members both on- and off-reserve,” Chief Byron Louis said in a press release Tuesday, Nov. 24. “It represents a new approach to providing health care services and access to doctors on OKIB reserve land. Now, OKIB members can receive care at all stages of life, right here in the community. It is a major benefit for OKIB members and it is sure to be well used.”

The clinic comes by way of a partnership between the OKIB, the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice and Interior Health. It takes a team-based approach to health care, which involves different care providers working together to meet the specific needs of individuals.

“Through this unique partnership, we aim to become your ‘medical home’ where the majority of your health care can be provided in a culturally safe and welcoming space,” the OKIB release states.

At the clinic, a patient’s health care team may include several health care providers, including their family physician, primary care nurse or practitioners for mental health and addictions, public health and home and community care.

Services offered through the clinic include:

Medical assessments, diagnosis and treatment plans;

• Physical exams for newborns including baby growth and development checks;

• Frail seniors and elderly care;

• Chronic disease screening and management;

• Sexual health counselling and management;

• Specialist referrals;

• Mental health care focusing on patient choice;

• Support and treatment for alcohol and drug addictions;

• Medication management and renewals;

• Vaccinations.

To book an appointment, OKIB members can call 250-503-0877 to speak to a doctor or nurse.

