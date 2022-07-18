New operating rooms at Kelowna General Hospital

As the nation prepares for the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, much-needed operating rooms are being added to Interior hospitals to help reduce long wait times.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced on July 18, that two new rooms are coming to Kelowna General Hospital, and three to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

“We have made tremendous progress towards rescheduling and completing surgical procedures postponed in the Interior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental emergencies and staff redeployments,” said Dix, who added that the additional rooms will allow more patients to access care closer to their homes.

For KGH, that means an increase from 14 to 16 operating rooms at the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre, with an expected opening date of spring 2023. Two new rooms mean approximately 2,500 more surgeries will be able to be performed annually at the hospital.

The Kelowna expansion is being jointly funded by a one-time $6.7-million investment from both the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District and the province.

Kelowna Councillor and Chair of the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District Loyal Wooldridge said that these expansions are “paramount.”

“This is fantastic news and a great way for the regional hospital district to support capital needs at KGH.”

City of KelownaHospitalsKamloops