New park ready for play in BX

Director Amanda Shatzko testing out the new fire truck play structure at the BX Community Park Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Contributed)

Kids can now try their hand at a new playground at the BX Community Park.

Located at 5734 Silver Star Road, the new park boasts numerous slides, monkey bars and an interactive spinning wheel complete with a maze.

The old structure was a wooden frame which was deteriorating and unsafe,” Electoral Area B director Bob Fleming said. “The new playground has a metal base which will make it much more durable for years.”

“There’s as cool new play structure that looks like a fire truck and since the playground is situated right behind the BX-Swan Lake Fire hall, kids may even hear or see real fire trucks while they are playing,” said Electoral Area C director Amanda Shatzko.

Park patrons are reminded to not park in the fire hall parking lot, but instead to park at the entrance to the park on E Dedecker Road.

Playground equipment has a high number of touchpoints and parents and children are reminded to use hand sanitizer before and after playing at the park. Maintain appropriate physical distancing is also reminded.

In addition to the new playground, other upgrades to Area B and C parks include the installation of new safety surfacing at the N’Kwala and Gibbs Road playgrounds. Electoral Areas B and C have funded these projects through the Community Works Fund.

This fund consists of a stream of federal gas tax funding that is delivered to all local governments in British Columbia, including electoral areas, to support local infrastructure priorities.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck downtown Vernon

READ MORE: ‘Perfect mother’ celebrates 100 in Vernon

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.