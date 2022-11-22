A Journey Home spokesman said there are about 130 people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Black Press/File photo)

A Journey Home spokesman said there are about 130 people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Black Press/File photo)

New program shows real-time availability of shelter beds in Kelowna

On Nov.22, at 2p.m. Kelowna had two shelter beds available for adults

There is now an online program to view available beds at local shelters.

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society launched the Shelter Dashboard in an effort to improve access to shelter spaces and social wellness resources in the community.

The program was quietly launched to service providers two weeks ago,

“It’s going really well so far,” said Malcolm Evans, systems planner at the society.

He said that the dashboard reflects real-time changes in resources.

“Timely access to accurate information is a critical component to the success of homelessness services in Kelowna.”

He realized the need for a dashboard after working on the front lines, helping people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

READ MORE: Homelessness in Kelowna tripled in size in the last year: Bylaw

The dashboard provides updates on the total number of available beds at all shelters in Kelowna. Accessing shelter and supportive services can be difficult to navigate.

Journey Home hopes that the dashboard can help to remove barriers for those experiencing homelessness. Key information for outreach services available at each site is also listed for those not staying in a shelter.

At the time of this article’s publication, there are two spots in shelters for adults and four for young adults aged 19-24 years old in Kelowna.

There are approximately 390 people experiencing homelessness, and 147 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Kelowna, said Evans.

The project is the result of collaborative work between the Journey Home Society and the City of Kelowna.

READ MORE: Into homelessness and out again in Kelowna

To access the dashboard visit journeyhome.ca/shelter-dashboard.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHomelesshomeless housingHomelessnesswomen shelters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What really is the SOGI 123 resource in British Columbia schools?
Next story
Police misconduct complaints up 26% in B.C.’s municipal forces: report

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP
4 impaireds within 4 hours in Vernon

Vernon Search and Rescue conduct a search investigation on Okanagan Lake south of Beachcomber Bay Road Thursday, Nov. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Search of Okanagan Lake concludes, missing person not found

Vernon Courthouse. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pre-trial conference for North Okanagan murder suspect set for next month

The Vernon Vipers and the Cranbrook Bucks have made a trade involving 19-year-old forwards Ethan Sundar and Will Blackburn. The two teams meet Friday, Nov. 25, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers, Cranbrook Bucks swap forwards