New RCMP boots on the ground in North Okanagan

Rural commander looking after Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, and Spallumcheen

Newly promoted Staff Sgt. Steven Mancini has taken the lead in overseeing the day-to-day rural policing operations within the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

There’s a new boss in town.

Actually, in a few towns.

Newly promoted Staff Sgt. Steven Mancini has taken the lead in overseeing the day-to-day rural policing operations within the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Working out of the Enderby office, he will supervise policing operations in the communities of Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby and Spallumcheen.

Mancini joined the RCMP in 2002 and his nearly 19-year career in the RCMP has been split serving communities in his home province of Manitoba and within British Columbia, where he most recently served as the detachment commander in Uclulet.

Mancini joined the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in March 2021 after earning a promotion to his current rank of staff sergeant.

Developing close ties with partners through a community based policing model is incredibly important to him.

“Listening to, and engaging with our communities to identify their concerns is a priority of mine,” Mancini said.

“My goal is to collectively establish and implement policing priorities that will address the concerns and needs of our communities.

“I want to build on, and maintain, the already strong relationships the RCMP have with members of our communities, and to ensure the citizens of the North Okanagan receive the best policing service possible.”

The Mancini family, who enjoy hiking and exploring the outdoors, have always loved visiting the Okanagan and are excited about living here for the long-term.

“My wife and I were looking for a place that we could settle into and raise our kids,” Mancini said. “We have always loved visiting the Okanagan and were excited about the possibility of living here long term.”

RCMP

Newly promoted Staff Sergeant Steven Mancini has taken the lead in overseeing the day-to-day rural policing operations within the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (Contributed)
New RCMP boots on the ground in North Okanagan

Rural commander looking after Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, and Spallumcheen

