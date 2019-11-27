An Air Canada Express De Havilland Dash 8 aircraft after landing at Penticton Regional Airport. (Mark Brett - Western News)

New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport

The new procedures come into effect on Dec. 5

New flight approach plans to address turned-around flights at the Penticton Regional Airport will be implemented next month.

Nav Canada, which provides flight approach work for YYF, developed the new procedures as a temporary solution after several planes were forced to turn around over the past few months due to the recently shortened runway.

According to Nav Canada, the runway was shortened by 470 feet in June because of an obstacle at the north end of the runway, which was later identified as a 70-foot high exhaust system at Greenwood Forest Products mill. Transport Canada said the exhaust system could affect navigational aids that could cause problems for flights at night or in poor weather.

Brian Boudreau, media relations manager for Nav Canada, said while they were hoping for a solution by January or February a solution was found that can be implemented by Dec. 5.

“Thanks to hard work by our technical staff, a short term solution is coming far earlier than expected,” he said.

The new procedures are mainly modifications to existing rules about visibility and cloud ceilings.

“We should see greater reliability for flights coming into Penticton,” said Boudreau.

Transport Canada, Greenwood Forest Products and the airport are still working on a long term solution.

The new procedures will come into effect on Dec. 5.

