Plans for the future of the Royal B.C. Museum continue to receive backlash as a new poll finds almost 70 per cent of British Columbians oppose the $789-million project. (RBCM/Facebook)

Plans for the future of the Royal B.C. Museum continue to receive backlash as a new poll finds almost 70 per cent of British Columbians oppose the $789-million project. (RBCM/Facebook)

New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70% of British Columbians: poll

One in five support the almost $800-million overhaul announced by the province

Projects that come with price tags of almost $800 million tend to be controversial, but a new poll shows reaction to plans to replace the Royal B.C. Museum might go a step beyond.

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds 69 per cent of British Columbians oppose the $789-million project, while just one in five (22 per cent) support it.

READ MORE: Royal B.C. Museum gets $789-million overhaul

When presented with the five options the provincial government explored for the museum, 62 per cent opted for option one (maintain the status quo with no new museum at a cost of $89 million) while 18 per cent would have pursued the plan chosen by the government. Eight per cent would have chosen option three (building a new museum at a new location for $811 million) while six per cent supported options four (build a new museum at the existing location at a cost of $892 million) and five (retaining and repairing the existing complex, $1.1 billion).

Of those who supported option one, the strongest support came from people over the age of 55. Support for option two was mostly made up of people between the ages of 18 to 34 (25 per cent).

READ MORE: Construction on controversial $789M Royal B.C. Museum replacement set to start in September

With a hefty price tag, plans for the museum have received criticisms against the backdrop of B.C.’s health care crisis and the skyrocketing cost of living. When asked to identify their top priorities, the Angus Reid poll found the cost of living (61 per cent), health care (47 per cent) and housing affordability (43 per cent) dominated.

READ MORE: New Royal B.C. Museum facility in Colwood raises stakes for design

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Royal BC Museum

Previous story
Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition
Next story
Bear killed after multiple attacks on walkers in Pemberton

Just Posted

The cause of a fire that destroyed two homes and a motorhome on Longacre Drive Wednesday, June 8, is undetermined, but not suspicious in origin. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Cause of fire that destroyed 2 homes undetermined

Thundershowers in Vernon Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Rain closes Vernon fields, again

Vernon Jubilee Hospital traces its origins back to 1897, when the original “Cottage Hospital” opened in a house on 28th Avenue. (File photo)
Vernon Jubilee Hospital celebrates 125th anniversary

Fullton Secondary Grade 12 runner Ashton Takhar has signed a letter of intent to compete for the University of New Brunswick Reds of Canadian U-SPORTS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon distance runner legs out Maritimes university deal

Pop-up banner image ×