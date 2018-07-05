New school bus fees drive safety concerns in BX

Friday is the last day to register your kids as ‘courtesy’ riders in the Vernon School District

Eight-year-old Anneke and 10-year-old Luc VanderVelde shy away from traffic speeding down Silver Star Road as they attempt to walk to school on the busy, shoulderless road, now that bus fees are being implemented for ‘courtesy’ riders. (Lisa VanderVelde Photography)

Whether they want to pay the fee or not, the deadline is here for parents to register their children to ride the school bus.

Friday, July 6 is the final day for courtesy rider forms to be submitted in the Vernon School District. While bus fees have historically been curbed in the area, the district recently made the decision to implement a $300 rider fee due to a budget deficit.

The school district does not receive any funding for courtesy riders, therefore the costs to bus ineligible riders could potentially be directed back into the classrooms.

“We implemented the fee to help protect some programs and services for next year,” said Sterling Olson, secretary-treasurer.

Courtesy riders are defined as students attending out-of-catchment schools including speciality programs such as French Immersion or Montessori, as well as those who live within a 2.4-kilometre walking distance of their school.

A number of students within the district are defined as courtesy riders, but given the number of letters sent out (1,747), Olson said there hasn’t been a huge response.

“Some, of course, are not happy, some are just looking for clarification.”

Meanwhile, there are a number of parents who are upset about the new fee.

With two children attending BX Elementary, Lisa VanderVelde says the $600 fee is tough, even for two working parents to swallow (not to mention all the single parents and those on limited incomes).

But more so, she is concerned about the safety of her children. If they walk to school they would have to brave 2.2 kilometres of the narrow, winding Silver Star Road.

“I have nothing against my kids walking to school, I think it’s great,” said VanderVelde, whose children are going into grades three and five and have always taken the bus. “But clearly there is no safe way for my children to get to school.”

VanderVelde is not alone, hundreds of comments have been posted on Facebook regarding the issue, and that’s just in the BX area.

With so many people upset about sending their children out on the dangerous stretch of Silver Star Road, where vehicles routinely travel above the posted 50 and 60 km/h limits, it was suggested to VanderVelde by the district that a walking school bus be implemented.

“There’s no shoulder and you now want to have a whole row of children on that road at the same time?” VanderVelde questions.

Not wanting to put her kids in harm’s way, VanderVelde has been left with no option but to pay the fee. Yet it’s unknown whether there will even be room for her kids on the bus.

“They are saying that you may or may not be approved, depending on if there’s room,” said VanderVelde.

Priority is given to those outside the 2.4-kilometre distance from the school, but Olson says that since no routes are being changed, all riders should still have a seat.

“If we’re keeping the same number of bus routes, the hope is that if you were a courtesy rider this year utilizing the service then next year there will be space,” said Olson, adding that parents will only be charged for what their students are registered for (therefore if your child only rides the bus in the a.m., you will only pay $150 and the same goes for where only afternoon service is required).

Either way, VanderVelde knows that come September, Silver Star Road, and the BX Elementary school parking lot will be even busier as more parents are forced to drive their kids to and from school.

“Once school starts up, see how many more kids are staying late at the school grounds and getting dropped off super early. And who’s responsible for them?”

These are all factors which the district will look at and plan around for next year.

“There are so many different variables as far as what individual parents may choose to do,” said Olson, adding that there are already plans to adjust the busing area at Beairsto Elementary.

In the meantime, VanderVelde hopes the safety concerns raised in the BX will prompt the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan to look at why there isn’t a Silver Star Road path for cyclists and pedestrians into town considering the number of people that live at the Foothills.

Students defined as courtesy riders were sent letters from the school district in May. And courtesy riders must confirm ridership by completing a registration form (even if they have registered previously and their busing needs have not changed) by July 6. Registration is available online at sd22.bc.ca or at the district office, 1401 – 15th Street.

Once registered, the district will contact parents at the end of July to notify if there is space available and will be sending out invoices. There is also the potential that

For those who aren’t sure what their plans are for students, the district advises registering and they can always decline. Bus schedules will be sent out in August and payments are due Aug. 15.

A process has also been established to deal with any financial hardships (complete a Request for Financial Assistance form).

