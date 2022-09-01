A ‘spot-sized’ wildfire at Knight Peak near Shuswap Lake was added to the BC Wildfire map on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022. (BC Wildfire image)

New ‘spot-sized’ wildfire discovered north of Salmon Arm

Wildfire BC announced a 0.01-hectare fire at Knight Peak near Shuswap Lake

A new wildfire was discovered north of Salmon Arm Thursday morning.

Wildfire BC announced a spot fire (0.01 hectare) on Sept. 1 at Knight Peak between Shuswap Lake and White Lake.

It appears to be approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Sunnybrae and about six kilometres inland from Paradise Point on Shuswap Lake.

Although the cause is listed as unknown, a lightning storm accompanied by a brief period of heavy rain struck the Salmon Arm area Wednesday afternoon.

The Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Shuswap, announced Aug. 31 that its campfire ban was being lifted at noon on Friday, Sept. 2. The Salmon Arm Fire Department followed suit for the City of Salmon Arm.

People are being reminded to remain vigilant with campfires, despite the lifting of the ban.

