(Black Press Media file photo)

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

British Columbians hoping to have ride-hailing for the holidays may be disappointed, as companies will now have to submit additional information before they can be approved.

In a Wednesday bulletin from the Passenger Transportation Board, the organization said it would be increasing transparency for applicants.

The new rules will allow those submitting application to review other applicants’ responses to original submissions, as well application package, and then provide comments to the board.

The application packages will be redacted before they are sent out, the board said, and given to the applicants for seven days to review.

Then, the packages will be sent to people who have made submissions to the board about the applications. They will have 14 days to review the packages and provide their final submissions. A copy of the final submissions will be sent to the applicants.

Submitters had asked for oral hearings, but those were denied by the board.

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ditch glitch behind icy road havoc in Vernon
Next story
Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

Just Posted

All ghosts and ghouls welcome for Enderby trick-or-treat trail

Participating businesses will be marked with orange and black balloons

Scarecrows help fill shelves at Armstrong food bank

Annual contest during Harvest Pumpkin Festival results in plenty of donations

Vernon firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Body of missing Vernon woman found

Vernon RCMP say the cause of death is not cinsidered suspicious

She was buried in Vernon’s cemetery 118 years ago

Ellen Weeks was the first person to be buried in the new cemetery

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Abbotsford middle school teacher suspended for innapropraite touching of students after being warned to stop

Three students said touching made them feel uncomforatable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Shuswap elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Ranchero Elementary notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in Okanagan

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID disguised as West Kelowna RCMP

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

Most Read