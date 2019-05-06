FILE – Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy at a press conference in Victoria. (Black Press Media files)

New support for young adults with serious mental health and substance use issues

Interior Health has launched new service to remove barriers and bridge gaps in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health has launched a new service to help remove barriers and bridge gaps in mental health and substance use treatment for young people in Kamloops and Kelowna.

“Children and youth living in the Interior now have access to quality wraparound mental health and addictions services when they need them and where they need them,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

“These new teams will help young people and their families find the appropriate supports so they can begin to walk their own pathways to healing and hope.”

Intensive Case Management teams are one aspect of the continuum of care – the goal is to provide collaborative, wrap-around services and create a seamless journey for youth.

READ MORE: Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

READ MORE: Support floods in for elderly woman beaten in West Kelowna

“Young people and their families have told us they have faced difficulties accessing treatment. To help address these challenges, we have now established these targeted, multidisciplinary teams in our two largest communities,” said Interior Health board chair Doug Cochrane.

The Intensive Case Management teams support young people under the age of 24 who:

  • · Have had difficulty accessing support programs and treatment;
  • · Require intensive outreach and support;
  • · Are unable to engage in traditional substance use and mental health services;
  • · Have significant substance use issues with possible co-existing mental health diagnosis and functional impairment;
  • · Have had difficulty transitioning to the adult system of care.

The inter-professional, collaborative Intensive Case Management team approach includes access to psychiatrists as well as registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses, counsellors, and life skills workers.

These teams also provide supports for families, recognizing this is an important aspect of client care.

The Intensive Case Management teams in Kelowna and Kamloops are part of a relatively new provincial model that also includes teams in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

Tuesday, May 7, marks National Child and Youth Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to creating awareness about the mental health needs of thousands of young people across the country.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meet the T. rex cousin who you could literally look down on
Next story
Human-generated noise noted as key factor endangering whales off East Coast

Just Posted

South Okanagan sneaks into Wikileaks

Penticton a sour note in 1978 Trudeau tour

Discussions, resolutions highlight SILGA for North Okanagan reps

Annual four-day gathering of Southern Interior Local Government Association held in Penticton

New name, same great fundraiser for Independent Living Vernon

The event formerly known as Cycling For Independence helps the organization with programs

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

Vernon association welcomes back tennis

Party held to celebrate return of outdoor game after winter draws more than 30 participants

Vernon Bike Fest continues

Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride which took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Proposed Summerland cannabis location meets existing regulations

Proponents of new business have purchased building and are making renovations for retail store

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Eden, Kelowna’s next condo community opens sales

Eden has been designed to link school, church and home

Kelowna dad wins ‘Canadian Dad Blogger of the Year’

Dale Allen Berg wins inaugural award for blogging about struggles with MS diagnosis, Rett syndrome

New support for young adults with serious mental health and substance use issues

Interior Health has launched new service to remove barriers and bridge gaps in Kelowna and Kamloops

Most Read