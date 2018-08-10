New surgery room sought in Vernon

Raffle aims to ease surgical wait times

Vernon Jubilee Hospital has reached its surgical capacity.

As the population in the North Okanagan continues to grow and age there is increased demand for surgery.

“Last year, Vernon Jubilee Hospital surgeons performed 8,047 procedures — we estimate there are 80,000 people in our service area — that’s equal to one in 10 people who received surgery in our hospital,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation executive director.

Therefore the Foundation is raising money to help the hospital increase its surgical capacity and serve more people, more quickly. To do this, an additional operating room will need be equipped, six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines purchased and a new urology table with real-time imaging acquired.

See related: B.C. announces $175 million to cut surgery, hip, knee surgery wait times

The community can support the initiative by purchasing a raffle ticket from the Foundation. There are only 16 days left to purchase, either online at www.vjhfoundation.org, by phone 250-558-1362 or in-person at the VJH Foundation office located at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

There are three prizes that have been donated:

· Two WestJet tickets for a flight anywhere that WestJet travels

· A pair of Skeviks skis from a locally owned and operated Vernon company

· A $1,000 gift certificate to Enderby Jewelers, a locally owned and operated company in Enderby

“It’s an exciting time at VJH,” said Westmark. “We hope to have a real impact and help the hundreds of people currently waiting for procedures get the service they need quickly so they can get back to enjoying their full, active lives.”

You can also help out by making a donation online, by phone, or in-person.

“We are truly grateful to the amazing North Okanagan communities for all the support we receive — you make life better for everyone,” said Westermark.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Camp site, road closed due to Mabel Creek wildfire
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 7 Brush fire now spanning 100 hectares

Just Posted

Positive signs for Kelowna, Vernon home construction markets

CMHC analysis finds markets shifting to meet different price, rental vacancy demands

New surgery room sought in Vernon

Raffle aims to ease surgical wait times

Vernon Special Olympians golden (and silver) at Canada Games

Four Vernon basketball players win gold; Vernon soccer player wins silver

Updated: Falkland boil water notice continues

Recent water quality tests still show a high bacterial count in the Falkland Water System.

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

Suspected home invader making first court appearance

RCMP Musical Ride delights Kelowna crowd

After a 13 year break, the RCMP Musical Ride took over Prospera Place on Thursday.

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Terry Fox volunteers needed this year for Vernon

This year marks the 38th annual Terry Fox Run and Vernon is seeking motivated volunteers.

Protestors to rally against removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a BC city hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

Controlled burn planned on Snowy Mountain blaze

Residents in Cawston and Keremeos may see increased fire behaviour

Letter: In search of Vernon Senior Secondary Grad ‘78 alumni

The graduating class is trying to get the word out via “the Mom Network.”

Swamp roots rockers stoked for Salmon Arm’s Roots & Blues Festival

Juno-winning MonkeyJunk to close Barn Stage Saturday, Aug. 19

Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

Athletes bring home a complete set of medals - gold, silver and bronze

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

Most Read