New surgery room sought in Vernon

Vernon Jubilee Hospital has reached its surgical capacity.

As the population in the North Okanagan continues to grow and age there is increased demand for surgery.

“Last year, Vernon Jubilee Hospital surgeons performed 8,047 procedures — we estimate there are 80,000 people in our service area — that’s equal to one in 10 people who received surgery in our hospital,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation executive director.

Therefore the Foundation is raising money to help the hospital increase its surgical capacity and serve more people, more quickly. To do this, an additional operating room will need be equipped, six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines purchased and a new urology table with real-time imaging acquired.

The community can support the initiative by purchasing a raffle ticket from the Foundation. There are only 16 days left to purchase, either online at www.vjhfoundation.org, by phone 250-558-1362 or in-person at the VJH Foundation office located at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

There are three prizes that have been donated:

· Two WestJet tickets for a flight anywhere that WestJet travels

· A pair of Skeviks skis from a locally owned and operated Vernon company

· A $1,000 gift certificate to Enderby Jewelers, a locally owned and operated company in Enderby

“It’s an exciting time at VJH,” said Westmark. “We hope to have a real impact and help the hundreds of people currently waiting for procedures get the service they need quickly so they can get back to enjoying their full, active lives.”

You can also help out by making a donation online, by phone, or in-person.

“We are truly grateful to the amazing North Okanagan communities for all the support we receive — you make life better for everyone,” said Westermark.

