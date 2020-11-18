A major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue is nearing completion and the road is now re-opened to traffic between 33rd Street and 35th Street. (City of Vernon photo)

New traffic light among upgrades to downtown Vernon road

The light replaces a temporary four-way stop at 32nd Ave. and 34th St., which is now open to traffic

New traffic control measures are in place in several blocks of downtown Vernon.

Crews are nearing the completion of a major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets. Traffic has been re-opened in the area, according to a Nov. 18 city press release.

According to a Nov. 18 City of Vernon press release, 32nd Avenue has been reopened to traffic and now features the city’s newest traffic light.

Work began in June on the project, which included rehabilitating roughly 285 metres of road, water main and storm sewer, and sanitary sewer replacement. Sidewalks were also upgraded, and the new traffic signal was installed at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 34th Street.

“The intersection used to be controlled by a two-way stop, so the updated traffic control measures are a change for local drivers,” said Amanda Watson, manager of transportation. “Advance warning signs are being added to the area to remind drivers of the change.”

“Infrastructure upgrades are still being completed for the new traffic signal, so a temporary 4-way stop is now in place,” said Infrastructure Engineer Trevor Scott. “The lights are expected to be activated in mid-December.”

Motorists are asked to slow down in the area and obey all traffic controls while construction wraps up.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

