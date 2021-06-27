New treasurer/financial officer for North Okanagan-Shuswap school district

Dale Culler comes to Salmon Arm from the Rocky Mountain district in Invermere

The new secretary-treasurer/chief financial officer for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District brings plenty of experience to the post.

Dale Culler will start his new job Sept. 18.

Culler has 14 years of administrative experience in the public sector, a student-centred focus and a commitment to lifelong learning. He is currently secretary-treasurer in the Rocky Mountain School District in Invermere, and is a former director of corporate services/chief financial officer for the Town of Taber, Alta.

His wife, Kym, will become a vice-principal in the Vernon School District.

“In selecting Mr. Culler as our secretary-treasurer, our board of education recognized his ability to contribute positively to SD83,” said the school district in a release. “As an experienced and skilled secretary-treasurer, his financial acumen and a student-first approach will greatly benefit our district. His strengths include financial reporting and analysis, which included receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Financial Officers Association while serving as DCS/CFO for the Town of Taber.”

Culler will replace Alanna Cameron, who resigned effective June 18 to become secretary-treasurer for School District 87 Stikine, based in Dease Lake.

