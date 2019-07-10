Michael Bonin, a 20-years-old man from Alberta, was found dead on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)

New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to Okanagan court in 2020

Three men charged in the 2017 killing of Michael Bonin were set to appear in court on Wednesday, however lawyers appeared on their behalf to discuss a new date for trial.

Joshua Fleurant and Ryan Watt face charges of first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old Alberta man and they will face trial on either May 19 or Sept. 3, 2020, depending on scheduling.

Jared Jorgenson, however, had his charges reduced to second-degree murder. The court is looking to send the three to trial on the same date.

READ MORE: B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

Jorgenson, of Dawson Creek, was granted bail in June 2018, while Watt and Fleurant remain in custody.

Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope the morning of April 20, 2017.

After a months-long investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced in January the arrest of Fleurant, then 20, Jorgenson, 27, and Watt, 26.

READ MORE: Three men charged in Michael Bonin’s murder will go straight to trial

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference in January.

Bonin was identified as being from Rycroft, Alta. and was remembered by family as a “loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for.”

An official trial date will be set at a later time.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human-rights lawyer calls out Trump media vilification at press freedom gathering
Next story
Controversial film, Unplanned, sells out in nine minutes in Okanagan theatre

Just Posted

Vernon history in pictures

Horse racing dates back to 1885 at the Kin Race Track, which saw the historic grandstands demolished recently

Car fire threatens Vernon home

Okanagan Landing blaze ignited Wednesday morning

Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Kelowna airport. Kim Coates.

Gardener plants roots in Vernon

A GARDENER’S DIARY: 14 years and so many varieties

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

Former circus performer goes “off grid” in Lumby

Barefoot Sanctuary is an off-grid circus arts and yoga centre located in Lumby

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

Firefighters, RCMP and city sanding truck responding

An app made in Kelowna helps people find a realtor without the stress

Listing Llama gives home buyers an anonymous approach to finding a real estate agent

Okanagan youth mental health service provider to close temporarily, following kitchen fire

Authorities remind public to practice fire safety

Getting across: Kelowna – Westbank ferry service 1885-1958

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Tolko and Pinnacle partner on pellet project

Vernon-based lumber giant pairs up for another plant in Alberta, like the one in Lavington

Most Read