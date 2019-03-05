New trial for Armstrong man proceeds

Convicted in 2015, the Armstrong accused succesfully appealed; new trial started Tuesday in Vernon

A new trial began Tuesday in Supreme Court in Vernon for an Armstrong man who successfully appealed his 2015 conviction.

Joseph Vance Caron, born in 1969, was convicted for sexual assault, choking and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm in connection with an incident in Armstrong in May 2014.

He was sentenced in 2015 to six years and three months in jail but successfully appealed the conviction.

The case is being heard before a Supreme Court Justice alone.



