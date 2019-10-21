New trial ordered for Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

A new trial has been ordered for a former Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy three decades ago.

Kenneth Pilkington was originally sentenced to 24 months of probation in 2017, but a panel of three B.C. Appeals Court judges ordered a new trial Oct. 21 in an oral judgment.

READ MORE: Former Shuswap optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Pilkington — who was 74 at the time of sentencing— is accused of committing the crime when he was in his early 40s. The Crown alledges he met a 14-year-old boy at his optical shop, invited him into a back room and molested him.

The Appeals Court said it will be 10 days before details of the decision will be released publicly, including why a new trial was ordered.

