From left: Marty Gibbons (North-South Shuswap), interim secretary treasurer Bruce Hunt, Quentin Bruns (Sicamous-Enderby), Marianne VanBuskirk (Salmon Arm), Tennile Lachmuth (Armstrong-Spallumcheen), superintendent Peter Jory and Amanda Krebs (Salmon Arm), during the inaugural meeting of the new board of trustees for School District 83 Nov. 15 at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

New trustees sworn in for North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

First official board meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 20

The new board of trustees for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District marked the beginning of the next chapter for the district Nov. 15 as they took the oath of office, officially replacing the previous trustees.

Related: School District 83 reveals budget changes due to surplus funds

During the inaugural meeting of the board at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm, the five trustees who will represent the school district were sworn in by provincial court judge Edmond de Walle and welcomed by district staff, members of the community and a small handful of students. A group of First Nations students, led by Dodie Jones and Wayne Christian, opened the evening with a collection of traditional drum songs.

The recently-elected board of trustees consists of Tennile Lachmuth (Armstrong-Spallumcheen), Quentin Bruns (Sicamous-Enderby), Marty Gibbons (North-South Shuswap), Amanda Krebs (Salmon Arm) and Marianne VanBuskirk (Salmon Arm).

During the inaugural meeting the positions of board chair and vice chair were also appointed by a vote from the new trustees. Marianne VanBuskirk won the position of board chair by a vote of 4-1, while Quentin Bruns was appointed vice-chair by acclimation.

Related: School District 83 to offer online performing arts courses

The new board of trustees begin their work next week, with the first official meeting to discuss district business happening this coming Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm.

 

Trustee Quentin Bruns (Sicamous-Enderby) recites the oath of office in front of provincial court judge Edmond DeWalle during the inaugural meeting of the board Nov. 15 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Trustee Marty Gibbons (North-South Shuswap) recites the oath of office during the inaugural meeting of the board Nov. 15 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Trustee Amanda Krebs (Salmon Arm) recites the oath of office under the supervision of provincial court judge Edmond de Walle. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Trustee Tennile Lachmuth (Armstrong-Spallumcheen) recites the oath of office during the inaugural meeting of the board Nov. 15 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Trustee Marianne VanBuskirk (Salmon Arm) signs the oath of office under the supervision of provincial court judge Edmond de Walle during the inaugural meeting of the board Nov. 15 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Trustees Marty Gibbons, Tennile Lachmuth and Quentin Bruns cast their votes for the position of board chair, which was awarded to Marianne VanBuskirk by a vote of 4-1. The position of vice chair was awarded to Quentin Bruns by acclimation. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of First Nations youth drummers opened the inaugural meeting of the School District 83 Board of Trustees Nov. 15 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Hunter who saved B.C. man pinned inside truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

Just Posted

Vernon local humanizes the 31st ‘Light a Bulb’ campaign

“Everybody is bring asked to donate now but this is important so I want to put a human face on it and if it’s mine, then I’m glad I can help.”

Vernon Royals win Okanagan Valley title

High School Boys A Volleyball: Vernon Royals, ranked No. 2 in province, advance to B.C. finals

Vernon Panthers harpoon Ballenas Whalers

No. 1 AA ranked Vernon Panthers score 51-14 BC quarterfinal victory at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Vernon’s Brett Taylor wins Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest

“I just kind of winged it I guess.”

West Kelowna Warriors suffer loss to the Vernon Vipers

The Warriors offence couldn’t get any traction as they lose their second in a row

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Late goal lifts Montreal past Vancouver

New trustees sworn in for North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

First official board meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 20

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Canadian military’s template for perfect recruits outdated: Vance

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff says that the military has to change because the very nature of warfare is changing, particularly when it comes to cyber-warfare

‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Other top contenders for 2018 include ‘gaslighting’ and ‘techlash’

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

New maintenance crew to look after Okanagan Connector

Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. will replace Argo Road Maintenance Inc. in 2019

Most Read