New Vernon flagpole flies community colours

Pride flag first to fly on new pole installed behind the fountain in Spirit Square

A new flagpole has been installed on the grounds of Vernon city hall to give community groups the chance to show off their colours.

Situated behind the fountain in Spirit Square, near the entrance to city hall, it will provide groups with an opportunity to display special flags to mark significant events, or to promote a group’s goals, objectives or initiatives, the city said in a press release Friday.

Community groups interested in having a flag flown are encouraged to review the city’s flag policy and submit an application online, which can be found at vernon.ca/flags.

Requests to fly a flag on the community flagpole will be evaluated by city council on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Vernon Pride Society will be flying a pride flag during pride week from Aug. 7 to 13.

A new flagpole has been installed on the grounds of city hall, the City of Vernon announced Friday, July 28, 2023.
