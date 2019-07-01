New Vernon park opens on former camp site

Vernon’s newest greenspace has picnic tables, parking and easy access to Okanagan Lake for kayakers, canoeists and standup paddleboarders.

Hurlburt Park, on the site of the former Camp Hurlburt, officially opened to the public on Friday, June 28, much to the delight of Prince George visitors, the van Rensburg family, consisting of Nick and Karen and their two young children, Daniel and Hannah.

“We’ve been coming out to Ellison Park for a few years now, and we drove by a couple of days ago and noticed a new facilicty,” said Nick van Rensburg. “We thought we’d come by this morning and go for a little paddle.”

Camp Hurlburt was operated by Trinity United Church for more than 80 years before the church made the gut-wrenching decision to put the property up for sale in 2014. It was bought in 2015 for park space by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

READ ALSO: Church puts Hurlburt up for sale

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Hurlburt Park to reopen for summer

The City of Vernon will hold an official grand opening at the park on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.