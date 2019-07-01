New Vernon park opens on former camp site

Hurlburt Park will have official grand opening on Friday, Aug. 2

Vernon’s newest greenspace has picnic tables, parking and easy access to Okanagan Lake for kayakers, canoeists and standup paddleboarders.

Hurlburt Park, on the site of the former Camp Hurlburt, officially opened to the public on Friday, June 28, much to the delight of Prince George visitors, the van Rensburg family, consisting of Nick and Karen and their two young children, Daniel and Hannah.

“We’ve been coming out to Ellison Park for a few years now, and we drove by a couple of days ago and noticed a new facilicty,” said Nick van Rensburg. “We thought we’d come by this morning and go for a little paddle.”

Camp Hurlburt was operated by Trinity United Church for more than 80 years before the church made the gut-wrenching decision to put the property up for sale in 2014. It was bought in 2015 for park space by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

READ ALSO: Church puts Hurlburt up for sale

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Hurlburt Park to reopen for summer

The City of Vernon will hold an official grand opening at the park on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Just Posted

Vernon among B.C. curling championship host cities

The Vernon Curling Club will host the 2020 B.C. Senior Men’s and Women’s finals

Vernon Vipers acquire top sniper from Ontario, welcome back former goalie

Connor Sleeth was third in scoring with Kanata Lasers; Max Palaga returns to Vernon from WHL

Century cycle for Vernon 100th birthday gal

Mildred Lewis gets a spin around the city courtesy of new program for milestone year

‘Very rare event’ – two main parachutes fail at Vernon skydive festival

Neither jumper injured as both used reserve chute to float safely to ground

North Okanagan says Happy Birthday Canada

Plenty of activities for folks to enjoy throughout the region

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Planter snatcher hits Glenmeadows: Resident warns neighbours to lock up their outdoor belongings

RCMP have been notified of a few similar incidents, according to a Kelowna woman

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Police chase ends in arrest of two suspects in South Okanagan after attempted carjacking

Male suspect produced a weapon and tried to steal car at South Okanagan gas station

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

Late Company returns to the Okanagan at Rotary Centre for the Arts

There will be two showings

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Kelowna is one of three stops on his Canada-wide tour

Most Read