New Vernon trail connects college with rail trail

Kal Crystal Waters Trail is now open and offers a safer route for pedestrians, cyclists

A new trail has opened in Greater Vernon which connects Okanagan College with the Okanagan Rail Trail, and provides pedestrians and cyclists with another way to reach Lake Country from Vernon.

For Regional District of North Okanagan Area B Director Bob Fleming, the trail is more than a recreation corridor.

“I was inspired to build this trail to give people an option to avoid biking on the highway,” he said. “I personally know people who, sadly, have been struck by vehicles on the highway while biking, and I think it’s important to offer safer ways to travel.”

The Kal Crystal Waters Trail offers a more challenging incline than the Okanagan the Rail Trail, with options for trail looping to provide a different perspective of Kalamalka Lake and the landscape.

“The view from Kal Crystal Waters and the ambiance of the trail are distinctive but complementary to the Okanagan Rail Trail, and together they create a fantastic way to experience Kalamalka Lake and nature in the North Okanagan,” said Fleming.

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) approved the Kal Crystal Waters trail in 2013, one year before the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“RDNO parks staff have worked hard to secure the necessary permits from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and have worked with private landowners to provide the necessary lands for the trail corridor,” said GVAC chairperson Akbal Mund. “We appreciate their dedication and time spent on this wonderful community asset.”

Construction was completed in early 2019.


