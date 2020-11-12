New video explains how City of Vernon utility bills are calculated

The video provides answers to commonly asked questions regarding residential utility bills

If you find yourself squinting at your utility bill, a new video released by the City of Vernon has answers to your questions.

The video was created to help answer common questions about quarterly residential utility bills, providing an in-depth look at the information listed on the bills, how charges are calculated and the different payment options available to residents.

“The city is always looking for new and improved ways to provide relevant information for our citizens, so they can find what they’re looking for quickly and easily,” said Communications Manager Christy Poirier.

“Over the last few years, we’ve noticed residents have a series of common questions about their quarterly utility bills, so our aim with this video is to help provide those answers in an easily accessible format that’s available anytime they may need them.”

The video explains the relationship between the city and Greater Vernon Water when it comes to water charges and billing. It also shows how residents can access and receive their utility bills online through MyCity — a safe and secure online portal that gives residents access to their account anytime.

“By using MyCity, residents can find and print copies of their past utility bills, sign up for e-billing, and access automatic withdrawal payment forms,” Poirier said.

