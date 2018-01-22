Annette Sharkey

New website provides helpful information on Vernon relocation

MovingtoVernon.ca has all kinds of useful information about the city

Anybody new, or considering moving to Vernon, can now find everything they need to know about the city at one website.

The City of Vernon’s economic developmetn department, in partnership with the Local Immigration Parternship Council, has launched http://movingtovernon.ca, which takes you to a page on the city’s website under its business tab.

“The purpose of the new site is tor pvoide a single source of information for anyone from anywhere to learn about the city, its location and amenities, and facilities and services available,” said Annette Sharkey with the immigrantion partnership council.

The site provides information on the city, housing, getting around Vernon, education and health, immigration and working.

It also has pages on community groups, recreation and culture, dining and shopping and moving resources.

“Attracting skilled labour is a challenge for many local businesses and organizations who have been involved in the development of the website,” said Sharkey. “Information on housing, schools, medical care, driver’s licensing business and employment is all included as well as links to many community facilities and tourist features.”

MovingtoVernon.ca is currently to linked to websites such as Okanagan College (Vernon campus), Commuinity Futures North Okanagan, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon branch), Greater Vernon Museum and Archives and the Social Planning Council.

Businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to link to the website and participate in spreading theword about the city’s positive attributes and available jobs through social media.

“The hashtags #WhyIChoseVernon, #VernonCareers and a series of graphics are being used to draw attention to the benefits of living in Vernon with links to the new website pages,” said Sharkey.

