New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm

Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the North Okanagan-Shuswap changed in the desired direction in the last week of January.

The latest weekly numbers released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) showed Salmon Arm’s count for Jan. 24 to 30 at 26 new cases reported, down from 55 new cases the week before.

That moves Salmon Arm out of the highest increase-rate-per-capita category that it occupied from Jan. 17 to 23.

In the Vernon area, the week of Jan. 24 to 30 registered 45 new cases, a reduction from the previous two weeks’ tally of 59 new cases each week.

The numbers reported are only totals for the week in question, not the accumulated total for 2021. BCCDC has not yet released the monthly totals for January in the local health areas.

The Salmon Arm numbers include Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland, while the Vernon totals include Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

The Enderby area, which includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, registered seven new cases from Jan. 24 to 30, down from 11 new cases the week before. The Armstrong health area was up slightly to seven cases from five the previous week.

Revelstoke was alone in the region with an increase. Its new case numbers for the week of Jan. 24 to 30 rose to 12 from just two the week previous.

The Kamloops area experienced a slight decrease with a total of 117 new cases from Jan. 24 to 30, down from 124 reported from Jan. 17 to 23.

The new cases reported each week, which come from Interior Health data, can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

