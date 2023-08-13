New West Kelowna women’s shelter provides safe reprieve from abuse

A new women’s shelter in West Kelowna is opening its doors and arms to those in need.

The new shelter will provide a much needed safe space for women and children who are fleeing abuse.

The location of the new facility is kept private, in an effort to protect those are accessing the site and its services.

Each part of the new four story building was built using a trauma informed lens, said Allison McLaughlan, executive director of the Kelowna Womens Shelter.

McLaughlan explained that implementing trauma-informed care into each aspect of the building’s design and decoration will help women and their children to feel comfortable while rebuilding their lives.

An example of the care and attention to detail undertaken by the team responsible for the shelter, is the prevalence of indoor windows. In addition to creating a feeling of openness, the windows are specifically positioned to let mothers do laundry, cook, rest and eat while being able to watch their kids in the playroom.

McLaughlan said that as a result of past trauma, many mothers are afraid to leave their children alone, even for a moment.

Abuse comes in many forms including physical, emotional, financial and psychological, often resulting in isolation and a lack of confidence, in addition to trauma.

She explained that for some women, even if they want to reach out, they do not know where to start. That is where the women’s shelter plays a role. Women are able to call the shelter at any time and receive support, even if they are not quite ready to leave.