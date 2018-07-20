New wildfire burning in the Naramata area

A new wildfire that started near Naramata is estimated to be 2.5 hectares in size.

According to B.C. Wildfire the approximate location of the blaze is at Paradise Ranch, in the southwest corner of Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park. It was reported to B.C. Wildfire on Thursday.

The fire is one of five in the Naramata area currently burning. Lightning strikes on Wednesday evening are believed to be the cause of a fire at Gem Lake (.01 hectares), north of Naramata, Glenfire Road (two hectares), North Naramata Rd (0.1 hectares) and the largest one (7.5 hectares) is 1.5 kilometres along the KVR off of Chute Lake Road.

According to B.C. Wildfire there were 113 wildfires burning across the province yesterday.

For individuals trying to report new wildfire activity to *5555 / 1-800-663-5555, it is best to wait on the line rather than to hang up and dial again. Please only report wildfires that you suspect have not yet been called in, thank you. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

