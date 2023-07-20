A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

New wildfire discovered near Okanagan Connector, Highway 5A

The blaze is 1.5 hectares in size

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection.

The blaze was discovered at Minnie Lake just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. It is deemed out of control and is 1.5 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is under investigation.

More to come.

READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: Mother of missing children spotted in Kamloops 5 days ago, search continues

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaMerrittOkanaganPrinceton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau ‘dismayed’ at B.C. port union’s ‘unacceptable’ decision to reject deal
Next story
Likely no earthquake risk from storing CO2 under ocean off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Day two on the Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road. (Central Okanagan Emergency Response)
North Okanagan fires under control, Westside Road reopens

An open-water, cattail-dominated wetland on Mallory Ridge, one of multiple sites of confirmed Pacific tree frog and long-toed salamander breeding. (Amber Peters photo).
Group seeks to protect ‘bio-diverse area’ from logging in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Coldstream Community Hall is being used by the District of Coldstream as a cooling centre for its residents Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Morning Star - file photo)
Coldstream and Vernon open cooling centres amid heat warning

Bailey Millan-Brule, a youth advisory committee member for the Vernon branch of Canadian Mental Health Association, is pleased a Foundry centre for youth aged 12-24 will be located in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
More mental health, substance use support for North Okanagan youth