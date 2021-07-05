New wildfire in Osoyoos closes portion of Highway 3

A new fire has started up off Highway 3 in Osoyoos Monday morning. (Lynn Smith Facebook) Air bombers have been quick to drop fire retardant on the new fire in Osoyoos, off Highway 3 and Spotted Lake on Monday morning, July 5, 2021. (Sandy Steck photo) A new fire has started up off Highway 3 in Osoyoos Monday morning. (Lynn Smith Facebook)

Update: 3:30 p.m.

Air bombers have had success at attacking the Osoyoos brush fire that has been threatening a few homes near Old Richter Pass, off Highway 3 on Monday. Highway 3, at Old Richter Pass, has now been opened to single lane alternating traffic after being closed both directions for the day.

Sam Tibbitt posted video to Facebook of the air bomber dropping fire retardant with precision accuracy right next to a home where the fire activity was this afternoon.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is estimated at one hectare in size and classified as out of control. There are four personnel on the ground assisted by three helicopters and airtankers. The aerial support and the smoke from this fire will be visible to surrounding communities, they said.

However, residents nearby say the fire appears to be held.

Firefighters in the air and on the ground are attacking a new wildfire that started a few kilometres out of Osoyoos on Highway 3 Monday morning.

Pictures of the fire on the side of the highway, near Spotted Lake, show brush and trees catching fire. A large plume of smoke is visible throughout Osoyoos. The fire started around 10:45 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Osoyoos at Old Richter Passage Road due to the wildfire.

BC Wildfire Services has not put the new fire on their dashboard yet, but several people have posted pictures to Facebook of the big plume of smoke billowing from the mountain.

Osoyoos fire crews are on scene. There is also one helicopter and three air bombers attacking the fire, according to nearby residents.

There are reports that there are some homes in the area but it’s not clear yet if they are in danger.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as more information becomes available.

