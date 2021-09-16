New wildfire in Penticton person-caused

A new fire started above the Sage Mesa neighbourhood in Penticton in the middle of the night Thursday. (Mathieu Mongeau Facebook)A new fire started above the Sage Mesa neighbourhood in Penticton in the middle of the night Thursday. (Mathieu Mongeau Facebook)
New fire on Jerry mountain. (Lisa Sine Facebook)New fire on Jerry mountain. (Lisa Sine Facebook)
A new fire is burning on Jerry Mountain above the Sage Mesa neighbourhood. (Nola Beard Facebook)A new fire is burning on Jerry Mountain above the Sage Mesa neighbourhood. (Nola Beard Facebook)

A new wildfire that started in the middle of the night above the Sage Mesa neighbourhood of Penticton Thursday is believed to be person-caused, according to BC Wildfire.

Named the N’Kwala Mountain fire, the blaze is listed as .30 hectares in size.

Penticton fire department was called out around 2 a.m. to the wildfire spotted above Pine Hills Drive and Sage Mesa Drive.

The last three wildfires over the long weekend in Penticton have also been deemed person-caused. Person-caused does not mean that the fire was set nor does it indicate if it was accidental. Person-caused just indicates that it was caused by human activity.

According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard, all the fires in the South Okanagan have been person-caused.

Of all the wildfires this summer in B.C., 558 are suspected to be person-caused and 955 by lightning.

As of Sept. 14, there were 144 fires in the Kamloops centre, burning over 496,000 hectares. The Kamloops Fire Centre saw the highest number of blazes in the province this summer.

