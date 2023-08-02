An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. (Contributed)

New wildfire sparked near Enderby, human caused

1.1 hectare blaze is being held by BC Wildfire Service crews

A new wildfire was discovered Tuesday afternoon near Enderby.

The 1.1 hectare blaze is east of Ashton Creek.

It is suspected to be human-caused and is beind held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Further east, near Mabel Lake, the Shuswap River wildifre is 22.5 hectares.

The fire is listed as out of control, which means it’s continuing to spread and not responding to suppression efforts.

BCWS says 27 personnel were responding to the wildfire Monday, and a helicopter has been assigned as well.

Two pieces of heavy equipment and two water tenders will also assisting the firefighting effort.

READ MORE: Houseboat erupts in flames at Vernon park

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former B.C. high school teacher suspended 15 years for sexting youths
Next story
Site C busts past major milestone with completion of dam

Just Posted

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops is expected to see increased fire activity on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (BC Wildfire Services)
Wildfire outside Kamloops expected to see increased activity due to wind

A mobility scooter was struck by a semi truck at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street Tuesday morning. The man operating the scooter suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the semi remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-13418. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Mobility scooter driver survives crash with semi truck in Vernon

Nick Pelletier, an endurance athlete based in Kelowna, is vying to beat a world record by swimming the length of Okanagan Lake from Vernon to Penticton. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
World record attempt in progress: Man swimming length of Okanagan Lake

An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. (Contributed)
New wildfire sparked near Enderby, human caused