New wildfire sparked near Mabel Lake in North Okanagan

1.5-hectare blaze at north end of lake

A new wildfire has been found north of Mabel Lake.

The 1.5-hectare blaze was discovered Tuesday afternoon at Kidney Lake.

The cause is under investigation and the fire is listed as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

South west of Mabel, the 21.9-hectare Shuswap River fire is under control.

So is the Trinity Creek blaze, at one hectare.

A fire sparked in the north Westside near Vernon is now out.

READ MORE: Locals help douse Westside wildfire near Vernon

B.C. Wildfires 2023

