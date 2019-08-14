NEW WINEMAKER Maxime Legris has been hired as the head winemaker at Lunessence Winery and Vineyard in Summerland. He has previously worked in the wine industry in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia. (Photo submitted)

New winemaker hired at Lunessence Winery in Summerland

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia

A new head winemaker has been hired at Lunessence Winery and Vineyard in Summerland.

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia. Most recently, he was the assistant winemaker at CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna, where he worked for two years.

READ ALSO: Bottleneck Drive tasting rooms to open in April

Legris completed his sommelier certification in Ottawa in 2007 and his Bachelor of Science degree in oenology and viticulture at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont.

He worked as a recent assistant at the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and at Brock University with viticulturalist Jim Willwerth.

In 2014, he moved to the Okanagan to join Pentage Winery in Penticton as the assistant winemaker.

At Lunessence, he will work with Jason Faulkner, who he worked with at CedarCreek in 2017.

“We are going into our fifth vintage this year and our focus is on establishing a reputation for producing unique, premium wines,” said Cameron Walker, general manager at Lunessence Winery and Vineyard. “We feel strongly that with Max as the winemaker, our team is now positioned to reach the next level of quality and help fully define the winery’s identity.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Planned ignitions to help containment of South Okanagan wildfire

Just Posted

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Morotcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

Whitecaps summer camp kicks off in Vernon

The Aug. 12-16 camp is designed for players from U7 to U14 age categories and of all levels of play

Arrrghh you going to White Spot for lunch in the Okanagan?

It’s the annual Pirate Pak Day with proceeds going to Zajac Ranch for Children

Vernon Tim Hortons makes autistic boy’s day: mother

All Matthew wanted was some chocolate-chip cookies after a hard day

Lumby motorcyclist seeks crash witnesses

Man says there doesn’t seem to be a record of collision he was involved in

Okanagan distillery in Kelowna vandalized

An alleged intoxicated teen breaks into downtown Kelowna distillery, breaks windows, bottles

Planned ignitions to help containment of South Okanagan wildfire

Smoke will likely be visible from nearby communities, including Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Okanagan homeless claim they are assaulted ‘regularly’ by police, public

Everyone has their ‘breaking point’: bylaw manager David Gazely

Most Read