New woman at helm of Armstrong planning services

Laurie Cordell will begin her position as manager of planning services on August 29.

There is a new manager of planning services with the City of Armstrong.

Laurie Cordell is the newest member of Armstrong’s team.

“I am excited to work to support the community my family and I are close to, where we shop, learn and play, working to build a strong future for all of our children,” said Cordell.

She has acquired more than a decade of management experience and more than 20 years of planning experience in municipal government operations throughout her career.

Cordell is a Registered Professional Planner. She previously worked for the City of Vernon as the Manager of Long Range Planning and Sustainability, with one of her recent projects being the development of a site plan for Vernon’s Kin Race Track Park.

“Laurie will be an amazing asset to the City of Armstrong, her knowledge, experience and confidence will assist council and staff … We are very happy to have her join our team, ” said Chief Administrative Officer Dawn Low.

Cordell will begin her position with the City of Armstrong on Aug. 29.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Vernon