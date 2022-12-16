Greater Vernon Recreation Services is introducing a single, universal access pass for different activities, including public skating, Jan.1, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is introducing a single, universal access pass for different activities, including public skating, Jan.1, 2023. (Submitted photo)

New year rings in Vernon’s universal recreation access pass

The stayActive Pass will give users easy access to public swimming, skating, shinny, drop-in sports

A new year will bring a simplistic change to how the public can access Greater Vernon Recreation Service’s drop-in, non-instructed activities.

Instead of having to purchase different passes for different activities (such as public swimming and skating), customers will purchase a single, universal access pass called the stayActive Pass.

This new pass will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, and will give users easy access to public swimming, the fitness gym, public skating, shinny and drop-in sports.

“We’re excited about the simplicity, convenience, and personalizing the stayActive Pass will offer our customers to meet their individual needs,” said Leah Walker, manager, customer services. “No longer will they have to remember to bring multiple passes if they want to take part in multiple activities. Instead, they’ll be able to play volleyball and then have a hot tub using the same pass. They’ll just have to present the pass to staff before using each part of the recreation facility.”

In addition to combining all activities into one universal pass, the rates for drop-in activities have also been standardized and will be based on the type of pass users choose to purchase.

There are six types of stayActive Passes available:

• 10x punch pass (one free use);

• 20x punch pass (three free uses);

• 30-day pass;

• 90-day pass;

• 180-day pass;

• one-year pass.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, all current passes will be converted to stayActive Passes. Additionally, for those who need to purchase a pass, they can be picked up at the customer service counter of the Recreation Centre or Kal Tire Place any time it’s open.

And a reminder for sports that require pre-registration (e.g., shinny, public skate, drop-in sports), users are asked to continue registering online at gvrec.ca.

More details on the stayActive Pass and a list of rates can also be found online.

