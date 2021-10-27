Night market makes Christmas comeback in Vernon’s BX

The Polson Artisan Night Market was a hit in its inaugural year in 2021. (Doomed Creative) The Fri-yay team behind the Polson Artisan Night Market: Ashley Hoppichler, with her daughter Lily (from left), Shanna Rowney, Mayla Janzen and Emma Heiden, a.k.a. evie.music, and Alex White (front). (Contributed) Musicians and performance artists are open to entertain market patrons as a busker every market, Polson Artisan Night Market organizer Mayla Janzen said. (Doomed Creative) The Polson Artisan Night Market started in the summer of 2021 bringing the community together in Vernon’s central park to experience live music, food trucks and artisan offerings. (Doomed Creative) Polson Artisan Night Market organizer and co-founder Mayla Janzen said the Fri-yay team is looking forward to hosting a Christmas Market in the BX on Nov. 27, 2021. (Doomed Creative)

Summer may be behind us as attention turns toward the holiday season, but Vernon’s new Polson Artisan Night Market is prepared to bring back a taste of its popular attraction with a Christmas twist next month.

Organizer and co-creator Mayla Janzen is excited to bring Vernon a new holiday event that brings focus to high-quality artisan goods and experiences for people of all ages.

Inspired by markets on Vancouver Island, Janzen said it’s the experience she wanted to bring to the community with the night market this summer.

“We didn’t just want to be another market,” she said. “It wasn’t just about getting vendors out to a park… We wanted to make space for local businesses and any sort of art form; performance art, musicians, to come and connect with the community.”

The Friday nights were well received. Some even dedicated the day each week for date night, Janzen said.

“We got some really good feedback,” she said. “When the summer ended, we saw an outpouring of support from guests, vendors and the community. People were phoning me days after, thanking me for even doing this.

“That sat with me,” she said. “The time people took out of their day to call me.”

Confident and reassured the community is thirsty for an event like this, Janzen and her co-organizers had a pop-up fall market which was well attended despite the dip in mercury.

Now, on Nov. 27, from noon to 8 p.m., the Artisan Night Market team will set up shop once again. Except, this time, it will be in the BX on private property located at 3648 East Vernon Road — signs will be placed along East Vernon Road to guide guests and dedicated parking will be available.

Patrons will be able to bundle up and keep warm by the fire while children take their photos with Santa Claus by the Christmas Tree.

“It will be like a two-parter,” Janzen said. “The daytime will be really family-friendly and then we’ll have a nighttime theme.

“It will be something this city has not seen before.”

She said the “homestead farm-style Christmas market” is nearing capacity already with more than 50 vendors booked.

As for a summer comeback next year?

“Heck yeah,” Janzen said.

