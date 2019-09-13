Nightmares will come to life at Vernon’s Field of Screams

Classic characters and fairy tales won’t be at all like how you remembered them

Fairy tales will come to life this October, but these aren’t the tales you want to hear before you fall asleep.

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s is readying to host its Field of Screams and the three-maze haunted corn field will be bursting at the seams with characters we thought we could trust like Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Alice.

The theme this year, Once Upon a Nightmare, will transform those pleasant bed-time stories into fuel for nightmares.

The classic characters of the Brothers Grimm tales will come to life in a horrifying, hair-raising fashion in what is expected to become the Field of Screams’ most terrifying event.

“Wander through Alice’s strange adventures if you dare, while you try to escape the Queen of Hearts. Watch out for the dwarves’ mine and you might run into Jack and the Beanstalk with a sinister giant,” spokesperson Carmen Thompson said.

“This year will dig down into your deepest fears and expose them for all to see.”

Creative director Matt Brown and operations manager Glen Taylor have made some major changes to this year to once again, bring it up a notch and turn the scare factor to 11.

More dates have been added so there’s more time to put on a brave face and tackle your fears. And, for the first year, a second location will be established in Kamloops at Sunset Valley Farm.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and limited VIP group passes will be available allowing patrons to skip lines all together.

“If you have ever attended the popular corn maze, you know that this is a major plus,” Thompson said.

Gates will open starting Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. The maze will open an hour later.

This event is not suitable for young children.

Visit ominiss.com for more information.

READ MORE: Red balloons spotted around Vernon a nod to IT?

READ MORE: Helpers needed for grocery delivery service in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.