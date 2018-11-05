Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home on March 15, 2009. (RCMP)

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

A former BC Lions player has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

On Monday, police formally announced charges against Joshua Boden, 32, in connection to the death of Kimberly Hallgarth, 33, in her Burnaby home on March 15, 2009.

Boden, who played for Surrey minor league teams before being drafted to the CFL in 2008, has a lengthy rap sheet, including convictions for sexual assault and assaulting and obstructing a police officer.

He was arrested without incident on Nov. 2, after detectives “gathered new evidence to significantly advance the investigation.”

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Insp. Dave Chauhan acknowledged nearly a decade has passed since Hallgarth’s death, but said it took police time to “meet the high threshold of evidence” for Boden to be charged.

“Evidence cannot be rushed,” Chauhan said.

“I realize the past nine years have been very difficult on Kim’s family,” Chauhan told reporters. “I hope news of someone being held accountable for Kim’s death brings some semblance of peace.”

In a statement, the Hallgarth family thanked police for their work.

“Kim was a bubbly and caring person who deeply loved being a mother to Hailey,” the statement said. “We can only hope the accused will cooperate and help everyone involved move forward.”

Boden was scheduled to appear at provincial court in Vancouver on Monday for a bail hearing.

Despite the charge, IHIT is still asking anyone who may have information about the case to call them at 1-877-551-4448.

