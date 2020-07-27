Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

While the province is recording 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the B.C. since Friday, Interior Health (IH) is confirming four new cases over the same period related to the Kelowna cluster.

In the IH region, there are currently 78 cases in individuals currently linked to the Kelowna cluster.

Cases from other jurisdictions remain at 12 — five in Vancouver Coastal and seven in Fraser Health.

READ MORE: Peachland mayor wants residents to wear masks

The total cases associated with the cluster is now 90 and investigations into recent cases are ongoing.

There are no new cases at Kelowna General Hospital or at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co in Oliver.

Between July 10 and July 23, health officials identified COVID-19 in 107 Okanagan residents — most of those diagnoses coming in the second half of the two-week period.

The skyrocketing local numbers stem from private parties in the city in early July, in which people from the B.C. Interior, the Lower Mainland and Alberta all intermingled. Exposure alerts were put out by Interior Health for several local businesses that those people may have attended.

There is a total of 3,500 people infected in B.C. since the pandemic began early this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two more people have died in long-term care in the Vancouver Coastal health region, but there have been no new outbreaks in the B.C. health care system. Daily infections have been running in the double digits for the past two weeks as summer activities have picked up.

READ MORE: Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus