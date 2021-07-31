Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos continues to grow northwards

High fire activity is expected on Saturday and overnight

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow, driven by wind and dry conditions.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is expecting the conditions on Saturday (July 31), including 38 C temperatures at valley bottoms and low relative humidity, to continue to increase the fire’s behaviour.

Growth on the fire was largely seen on the north and northeastern flanks of fire overnight and on Friday (July 30).

An accurate measurement of the fire continues to remain elusive, with the latest rough estimate standing at 13,000 hectares, and the most recent accurate mapping from July 23 showing 6,871 hectares.

BCWS is also expecting variable winds throughout the day, driven by daytime heating, topography and the fire’s own behaviour.

READ MORE: Thomas Creek Wildfire now over 10,000 hectares

Crews and heavy equipment remained at the Shrike Hill subdivision overnight for structure protection, and structural protection efforts are also ongoing at Anarchist Mountain.

Northeast of the fire, structural protection efforts are underway around Mount Baldy, including at the McKinney Nordic Ski Club, with heavy equipment constructing guards and fire lines southeast between the mountain and the fire.

Tactical FireSmart work is also being conducted by personnel around impacted communities, removing available fuel near structures and ignition zones to reduce the chance of structures being damaged.

There are 250 personnel stationed on the fire, including many from out of the country, along with five helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.