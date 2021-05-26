A bear was spotted wandering around Van Kleeck in Armstrong Monday evening. (Lance Skoreyko photo)

No bears euthanized yet, despite increased North Okanagan sightings

Residents reminded to lock up garbage so bears don’t have to be put down

With more bears being spotted in residential areas, residents are reminded to keep their garbage locked up unless they want to see wild animals killed.

No habituated bears have been put down in Vernon or Armstrong this spring however the Conservation Officer Service is receiving a high volume of calls.

Brave bears are drawn into urban centres and often end up in backyards feeding off improperly stored garbage. It’s an easy food source for the animals but it often leads to the bears becoming habituated and needing to be put down.

But there is an easy solution.

“Garbage cannot be stored outside even in a can,” conservation officer Tanner Beck said. “It needs to be secured in a bear-proof structure (shed/garage etc.) until the day of pickup.”

It’s an ongoing problem where people are the real reason that bears have to be put down because they put their garbage out the night before morning pickup, or their garbage is stored in cans which are easy for bears to get into.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Beck.

Most Read