Kamloops this Week

No bed or bath snatched in attempted smash and grab

Kamloops RCMP search for driver who drove through doors of business

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was perhaps trying to get access to a store ‘beyond’ business hours.

Just before 5:30 a.m. police responded to a commercial alarm at Bed, Bath and Beyond, where they found the front doors of the business smashed after a vehicle tried to drive through them.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie no entry was gained through the second set of doors.

“Video surveillance shows a light-coloured Chevrolet Cruze driving through the doors,” said Shelkie. “ The video does not show the driver clearly, but it appears he is Caucasian.”

If you witnesses this collision or have any information please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC 55 Plus Games generated more than three million in economic impact for Vernon and area
Next story
Teen’s arrest in Kamloops follows reports of suspect with firearm

Just Posted

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Armstrong set to lift state of emergency

City struggled with early flooding; creek waters rescinding

Mabel Lake Road slope failure creates hazard

Work is currently underway to repair the slope, though no estimate time of completion is available

True Leaf names advisory board

North Okanagan naturopathic doctor to oversee three-member board

Minard races to third straight national title

Vernon’s Curt Minard captures gold at Para Snowboardcross National finals in Kelowna

Your March 27 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan College strengthens ties with the wine industry

B.C. Wine Institute and Okanagan College sign co-operation agreement

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

Teen’s arrest in Kamloops follows reports of suspect with firearm

RCMP responded to Petro-Pass Kamloops and arrested a 19-year-man

State of emergency declared for Willowbrook

Residents in the South Okanagan are preparing for flooding near Kearns Creek

BC 55 Plus Games generated more than three million in economic impact for Vernon and area

Games had an “intangible” impact on Vernon and area

No bed or bath snatched in attempted smash and grab

Kamloops RCMP search for driver who drove through doors of business

Most Read