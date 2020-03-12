No cancellations yet for KIJHL playoff games – but that could change

As of 1:30 p.m. March 12 there were no cancellations in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

That means playoff games scheduled for the week are still a go – but that could change.

A staffer at BC Hockey, which ultimately decides whether or not games will take place, said a meeting was underway Thursday afternoon to discuss the organization’s response to Conoravirus concerns.

Related: COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

A member of the group’s executive was not available to comment, however BC Hockey’s website confirms that another of its leagues – Vancouver Island Junior Hockey – cancelled two games for March 10 and March 13.

Related: Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

Princeton Posse is set to meet Kelowna Chiefs on home ice at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13.

Posse coach Mark McNaughton told the Spotlight he believes tonight’s game will go forward.

He had a conference call with league partners earlier in the day.

“I feel like if they are going to do something today they would have done it already,” he said.

McNaughton said the coaching staff has met with the team to discuss basic preventative measures for safety.

BC Hockey has issued an advisory to its members directing them to take precautions.

Staff members are to wear gloves when handling towels and laundry, towels and water bottles are not to be shared on the bench, and players are not to shake hands, rather they should fist bump with gloves.

A regulation requiring officials officials and coaches to shake hands has also been suspended.

