No changes to Kelowna wildfire overnight despite rain and lightning in the area

The Walroy Lake wildfire sits at 794 hectares going into Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues to display low fire activity. (Mark Rogers/Facebook)

The weather played good cop, bad cop as rain and lightning filled the Kelowna skies on Tuesday night but going on Wednesday, there are no changes to the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna’s McKinley neighbourhood.

As the weather improved across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, the blanketed smoke lifted and BC Wildfire Service crews were able to establish the size of the fire grew slightly, to an estimated 794 hectares.

Through Monday and Tuesday, the fire showed rank 2 (low) fire activity as crews directly attacked the blaze, continued to take care of hot spots, protect structures and establish wetlines to try to contain the blaze.

Going into Wednesday, all evacuation orders and alerts remain the same. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

The Walroy Lake wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

The fire remains out of control and is one of 381 active wildfires in the province.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

