No criminal intent in the case of man who approached two children: Kelowna RCMP

After an investigation by the Kelowna RCMP’s General Investigative Support Team, police have determined that there was no criminal intent involved in the case of a man who allegedly approached two boys on Arbor View Drive on March 23.

“Investigators have determined there was no criminal intent on his part and that he regrets causing the children, their families and the community concern,” said Kelowna RCMP. “We have confirmed that there is no threat to public safety in the incident.”

The man allegedly drove up to two boys and asked them if they wanted to get into his vehicle. The boys declined and the man drove away. The person who reported the incident stated the boys saw the man multiple times.

