No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are 63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Interior Health Region on Wednesday.

This brings the region to 6,459 cases since testing began.

The health authority is reporting a second day with no new deaths, as the death toll remains at 75.

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care.

Interior Health released the following information on outbreaks in the region:

Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 19 cases: 10 residents and nine staff. All 19 cases are currently active.

Royal Inland Hospital has 91 cases: 32 patients and 59 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 60 active cases.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There is one active case.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents, 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 16 active cases.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

Across the province there are 414 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total active cases in B.C. to 4,426, with 278 people in hospital, 80 in intensive care.

There were 16 more deaths reported in B.C. since Tuesday.

