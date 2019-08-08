Jack and Patti Wood present in front of Spallumcheen council along with their daughter, Kathy Bal and her son, Mason. A public hearing for the family’s proposed adventure park took place at the Armstrong Centennial Hall Thursday evening. Photo: Brendan Shykora

No decision on adventure park at Spallumcheen hearing

A public hearing on a proposed mountain adventure park in Spallumcheen ended in a non-decision

After running for more than three hours, a public hearing on a proposed mountain adventure park in Spallumcheen ended in a non-decision.

Close to 150 residents showed up at the Armstrong Centennial Hall on Thursday evening to speak against or in support of the proposed Wood Mountain Adventure Park. The lengthy and at times emotional hearing prompted Councillor Todd York to call for more decision-making time.

“In light of some great questions and concerns that were brought up tonight, I think it would be in some way inappropriate for us to make a decision at this point,” said York. His motion to delay was seconded by Councillor Christine LeMaire and passed unanimously.

“This was emotional at some times and I can see that people feel very strongly about some of the issues, and I think we have to examine some of those things a little more closely,” added York.

A decision on the adventure park’s application will now be made at the next scheduled council meeting on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

It’s the second time a decision on the development project has been delayed after a hearing on Tuesday was rescheduled due to an overcrowded venue.

Read More: Overflow crowd causes Spallumcheen hearing adjournment

Council received a total of 185 letters on the project, the vast majority being in favour of the park. Approximately 30 residents came up to the podium to speak in front of council, several making multiple podium appearances as the conversation developed.

Most speakers were residents whose property borders on the adventure park’s proposed site. The most common concerns brought up regarding the project were the potential for heightened risk of wildfire, contaminated or diverted water flow, noise and light disturbance and an increase in traffic on roads that are lacking in shoulder space for pedestrians.

Spallumcheen’s Woodbridge Dynamics Inc., operated by Jack and Patti Wood, have applied to the township to build Wood Mountain Adventure Park on their family-owned property to the west of Highway 97A between Powerhouse Road and Eagle Rock Road. Plans for the park include an alpine coaster ride, children’s play area and challenge course, along with buildings for ticket and merchandise sales, washroom, ride cart storage and repair and administration.

More information on Thursday night’s hearing to come.

Read More: Spallumcheen adventure park proposed

Previous story
VIDEO: Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Just Posted

No decision on adventure park at Spallumcheen hearing

A public hearing on a proposed mountain adventure park in Spallumcheen ended in a non-decision

Penticton band rocks Armstrong

Three Scotch In delights crowds at Music in the Park

Syilx art celebrated at Atlokem (Winfield)

Okanagan artist David Wilson brings together exhibit featuring Barb Marchand, Mariel Belanger, Sheldon Louis, and the Okanagan Indian Band Youth Group

Alternate Coldstream parking promoted for Okanagan Rail Trail

Westkal Road lot undergoes upgrades; officials hope signs leading from Kalamalka Road lot will help

Half a dozen persons sought in North Okanagan

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

100 more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

If conditions are favourable, firefighters are planning more small-scale hand ignitions

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

VIDEO: Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Hundreds gather for evening vigil after 14-year-old’s death

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

Summerland orchardist finds joy in the fruits of his labours

Lutz family has been part of Summerland’s agricultural tradition

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

RCMP seek public’s help in both Nakusp and Kelowna to find missing 36 year old

Most Read