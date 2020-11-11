No driver found in Westside Road vehicle fire

No occupants of a vehicle on fire off Westside Road could be found.

A car was up in flames around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 near Fintry down an embankment.

Firefighters attended the scene but could not locate a driver.

Westside Road was also closed in both directions while crews attended the scene.

“Firemen were walking around looking for someone who may have been ejected. They didn’t find anyone. There were no tracks up to the road,” one witness reports.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

READ MORE: LIVE: Remembrance Day ceremony at Vernon cenotaph

READ MORE: Police pursuit ends with spikebelt near Revelstoke

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation