No end in sight after more than a year of delays for BC Housing projects in Keremeos

The Cactus Court housing property was intended to have zero barriers for accessibility, but the door sills are visibly above the outer layer of concrete. It is one of the issues that BC Housing is currently working on with the contractor for the project. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Some Keremeos residents are looking to face their second winter without a permanent home as work continues to drag on for two BC Housing projects in the community.

While the Ambrosia development continues its steady pace toward completion in early 2022, the Quail Crossing and Cactus Court developments sit empty.

The projects were supposed to open in June 2020, for residents to move in,

In a response from BC Housing on Oct. 1, it stated there is no current estimate for when the projects will finally be completed.

The response follows after the Keremeos Review received previous statements from BC Housing in April 2021, where it stated the projects were to be ready for residents in the summer.

In May, they reissued almost the same statement, with an alteration to add the fall as an option for opening.

According to the October statement from BC Housing, part of the delay is due to further deficiencies and issues that have been uncovered over the last several months.

“We would like to assure the community that we are working as quickly as we can to deliver new affordable homes,” reads the statement.

The original contractor for the projects is currently facing litigation from BC Housing over the deficiencies that were found on the two projects.

Some of the deficiencies identified included the clearly visible step from the doorways to the concrete walkways outside the planned fully-accessible Cactus Court buildings.

