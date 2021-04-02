A B.C. Labour Relations Board decision has barred Kelowna Cabs from laying off its dispatchers to replace them with an app. (Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)

A B.C. Labour Relations Board decision has barred Kelowna Cabs from laying off its dispatchers to replace them with an app. (Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)

No end in sight to Kelowna Cabs lockout after Labour Board decision

The B.C. Labour Relations Board dismissed the complaint that the lockout is illegal

It seems the dispute between Kelowna Cabs and its dispatchers will continue for the foreseeable future after the B.C. Labour Relations Board decided not to order an end to the lockout.

The unionized dispatchers have been locked out since Feb. 23, after their collective agreement expired in May 2019. The dispatchers’ union, MoveUP, said Kelowna Cabs is trying to outsource their work to an overseas call centre.

MoveUP brought the matter to the Labour Relations Board, saying the imposition of the lockout was illegal and asking the board to prohibit Kelowna Cabs from replacing the dispatchers and outsourcing the work, but the board did not pursue the second complaint.

In its decision, the labour board said Kelowna Cabs did break the Labour Code when it told an employee that in order to keep his job, he’d have to leave the union.

The labour board did not declare the lockout illegal.

READ: Petition circulates supporting locked out Kelowna Cabs dispatchers

Bargaining between Kelowna Cabs and MoveUP members started in October 2019 to renew the collective agreement, resuming again in August 2020, but that session had to stop given that Kelowna Cab’s representative didn’t actually have the authority to bargain on behalf of the company.

Kelowna Cabs then sent the union an email listing the company’s bargaining position.

“But the information provided was unclear, did not cover all of the topics the employer had raised previously, and did not include any proposed collective agreement language,” according to the board decision.

During bargaining sessions on Aug. 26 and 27 last year, Kelowna Cabs “made clear that its intention was to transition to a web-based application for the purposes of dispatch and sought agreement terms that would enable it to do so.”

The board said there weren’t enough details and evidence from Kelowna Cabs and MoveUP’s bargaining sessions to determine where else the Labour Code was breached.

READ: Dispatch staff to remain with Kelowna Cabs after union fight

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Johnson & Johnson testing COVID-19 vaccine on teens in Canada and U.S.
Next story
Pope on Good Friday hears children tell of pandemic losses

Just Posted

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star staff)
Vernon fire crews work to extinguish apartment fire

The call came in at around 3:32 p.m. on Friday afternoon

A wildfire at the north end of Okanagan Lake sent smoke over the Vernon area Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Karin Marshall photo)
UPDATE: Okanagan Lake wildfire peaked at 100 hectares, no new growth

BC Wildfire Service updated its size estimate for the blaze Friday afternoon

The Lumby Community Thrift Store will need to move its donation storage container from its parking lot due to adhere to local bylaws and is turning to the public to find a solution. The container will need to be moved by the end of April 2021. (Amanda Lishman photo)
‘Betty’ the storage container evicted from Lumby thrift store lot

Members at thrift store welcoming ideas for alternatives to store donations

Aquafit classes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. There will be three aquafit classes scheduled for Terrace residents starting April 5 at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre. (Angie Mindus photo)
Classes make a splash back in Vernon pool

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy return to rec centre following PHO clarification

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto signed an entry-level deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper signs NHL contract with Tampa Bay Lightning

Odeen Tufto has been assigned to Syracuse, the Lightning’s AHL farm team

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

Interior Health listed the exposure for March 29

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White health advisory issued after restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

A B.C. Labour Relations Board decision has barred Kelowna Cabs from laying off its dispatchers to replace them with an app. (Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
No end in sight to Kelowna Cabs lockout after Labour Board decision

The B.C. Labour Relations Board dismissed the complaint that the lockout is illegal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 widening project in Chase to start this spring

B.C. government expects 1.6-kilometre segment to be completed by fall 2023

Most Read